The Climb | Season Two, Episode 2: Catching Fire

Even in the snowcapped mountains of Utah, LSU Gymnastics sets the competition ablaze, facing off against three of the nation’s top programs. Accompanied by her new sidekick, freshman Konnor McClain makes a powerful statement with a standout performance. Back at the PMAC, Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson unleash a scorching one-two punch, earning perfect tens that solidify the Tigers as an unstoppable flame. (Premiered January 25, 2024)

