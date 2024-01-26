Mollee Swift Signs With Iceland’s Top Flight

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer alumna Mollee Swift will continue her career at the next level this upcoming spring as she signed a two-year deal with Próttur, a professional club in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Prottur is the top women’s Icelandic team in the professional club of Throttur. Swift will defend Protta’s goal in the Women’s Best League.

“I’m so excited for Swifty. She’s worked so hard throughout her career to fine tune her game and have the chance to go on and play professionally,” said LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson. “Not only is she going to excel on the pitch, but she will embrace this cultural adventure with both hands and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in Iceland.”

A native of Papillion, Nebraska, Swift played at LSU for four years from 2020-2023 and finished her career as a Tiger as one of the best keepers in program history. In her final season last year, Swift became the school’s all-time save leader as she recorded 304 saves in her career at LSU.

During her career as a Tiger, Swift played in 93 matches with over 6,500 minutes in between the posts. She finished with a 49-27-15 overall record.

“I’m immensely grateful for this opportunity to begin my professional career at Throttur and cannot wait to get started! I’m looking forward to gaining experience in such a beautiful place and welcoming environment,” said Swift.

“After being able to talk with coach Ólafur, I felt his vision for the club resonates with me and is something I wanted to be a part of, and I cannot wait to get on the pitch again.”

Swift served as the team captain in 2023 and tallied multiple honors on and off the pitch. In 2021, she earned national honors for her performance on the pitch from Top Drawer Soccer and United Soccer Coaches. Additionally, she was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice in her career.

She is a three-time SEC Community Service Team member for her efforts off the pitch, a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President at LSU last year.

Swift will be ready for action in early February in the first step of her professional career at Prottur.

