LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs South Carolina

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs South Carolina
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Holly Rowe, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow, Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Hailey Van Lith, Mikaylah Williams, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Izzy Besselman, Janae Kent, Angelica Velez, Last-Tear Poa, Jordin Westbrook, Joe Schwartz, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

No. 9 LSU Falls to No. 1 South Carolina at Home, 76-70

No. 9 LSU Falls to No. 1 South Carolina at Home, 76-70

LSU Women's Basketball vs. South Carolina (Radio Archive)

LSU Women's Basketball vs. South Carolina (Radio Archive)

Reese Named On Katrina McClain Midseason Watchlist

Reese Named On Katrina McClain Midseason Watchlist