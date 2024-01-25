Reese Named On Katrina McClain Midseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to the Katrina McClain Award Midseason Top-10 Watchlist on Tuesday as one of the nation’s top power forwards.

Reese, the defending SEC Player of the Week, continues to shine as one of the brightest stars in women’s college basketball. She has scored in double figures in all 52 of her games at LSU and is averaging 19.9 points (26th in the nation) and 12.1 rebounds (4th in the nation) per game this season. Those number rise to 20.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in six SEC contests.

Reese has secured 11 double-doubles this season and in the past 11 games she has scored at least 20 points nine times. She also gets to the foul line better than any player in America. Reese leads the nation in both free throw attempts (157) and free throw makes (115)

Reese and No. 9 LSU will host No. 1 South Carolina in the PMAC Thursday night on ESPN in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will have a live, one-hour show that begins at 6 p.m. CT that will lead straight into the game.