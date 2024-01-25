BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted at the Gate 2 home plate entrance of the stadium beginning approximately 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.