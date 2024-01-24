Morrow Named On Cheryl Miller Midseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Midseason Top-10 Watchlist on Tuesday as one of the nation’s top small forwards.

Morrow, in her first season at LSU, has been dominant as both a scorer and rebounder for the Tigers. Her 12 double-doubles this season rank No. 6 in nation. She is averaging 18.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She also leads LSU with 54 steals and 24 blocks.

Morrow has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games. Her mix of physical and finesse moves make her a threat from anywhere on the floor. She has the strength to power it to basket while also possession the skill to hit turnaround jumpers and threes with a quick release.

Her best performance came at the Cayman Island Classic against Virginia. Without everyone there and having Sa’Myah Smith suffer a torn ACL the day prior, LSU relied on Morrow’s 37 points and 16 rebounds to come home victorious.