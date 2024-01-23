Williams Named On Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Top-10 Watchlist on Tuesday as one of the nation’s top shooting guards.

Williams has been a pivotal player for the Tigers in her first collegiate season, starting all 20 games for the Tigers. She ranks No. 8 in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg), No. 8 in field goal percentage (.500), No. 2 in three-point percentage (.444), and No. 10 in minutes played (31.4 mpg).

The Bossier City, Louisiana native has continuously showed off her impressive scoring ability, finding her shot across all areas of the floor. She has scored at least 20 points in six games, including a 42-point performance against Kent State, the most points scored by a LSU freshmen in the NCAA era. She also has one double-double and came one rebound shy of another this past Sunday against Arkansas.

In a lineup full of stars, Williams’ youth has not been a hinderance to her. She is the third leading scorer on an LSU team that has all five of its starters averaging in double figures. She ranks No. 5 among power-five freshmen.