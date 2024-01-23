Softball Ranked No. 15 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – LSU opens the 2024 season ranked No. 15 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll. The ranking marks the 18th consecutive year the Tigers are in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll and the eighth time in nine years the club has been in the top 15.

Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25, with two ranked in the top 10 and seven in the top 20. During the 2024 campaign, the Tigers will play 21 contests against 10 teams in the preseason poll, including five games against three opponents ranked in the top 10 (No. 2 Tennessee, No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Washington).

The Tigers will be a veteran bunch that returns 18 players from the 2023 roster, including All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon, two-time back-to-back Gold Glove winner Ciara Briggs, five NFCA South All-Region First Team selections and six All-SEC honorees.

Opening day for LSU will feature a 6 p.m. CT game against Nicholls on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Tiger Park before hosting the LSU Invitational Feb. 9-11, where it will welcome Memphis and Pittsburgh to Baton Rouge.

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2023 Record, Final 2023 Ranking

1. Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 61-1, No. 1

2. Tennessee, 557 pts, 51-10, No. 4

3. Stanford, 546 pts, 47-15, No. 3

4. Florida State, 530 pts, 58-11, No. 2

5. Texas, 496 pts, 44-15-1, No. 11

6. Georgia, 470 pts, 42-15, No. 12

7. Clemson, 468 pts, 49-12, No. 9

8. UCLA, 405 pts, 52-7, No. 15

9. Duke, 401 pts, 48-12, No. 10

10. Washington, 393 pts, 44-15, No. 5

11. Oklahoma State, 346 pts, 47-16, No. 6

12. Arkansas, 306 pts, 40-19, No. 17

13. Oregon, 299 pts, 38-17, No. 14

14. Alabama, 280 pts, 45-22, No. 7

15. LSU, 267 pts, 42-17, No. 20

16. Utah, 265 pts, 42-16, No. 8

17. Nebraska, 252 pts, 36-22, RV

18. Florida, 191 pts, 38-22, No. 21

19. Baylor, 170 pts, 40-18, No. 22

20. Auburn, 160 pts, 43-19, No. 19

21. UL-Lafayette, 133 pts, 50-16, No. 16

22. South Carolina, 129 pts, 40-22, No. 23

23. Virginia Tech, 106 pts, 39-20, No. 24

24. Texas A&M, 91 pts, 35-21, RV

25. Northwestern, 84 pts, 42-13, No. 13

Others receiving votes: San Diego State (48), Kentucky (32), UCF (23), Arizona (10), Missouri (9), Wichita State (9), McNeese (8), Notre Dame (7), Arizona State (6), Liberty (6), Indiana (4), Miami-OH (4), Minnesota (3), Mississippi State (3), Ole Miss (2), Central Arkansas (1), Michigan (1), North Texas (1).

