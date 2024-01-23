Reese and Williams Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week and Mikaylah Williams was named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday following big performances in LSU’s win at Alabama and against Arkansas.

Williams shared the honor with South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley. No. 9 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the PMAC following an hour-long College Gameday show on ESPN that will lead straight into the game. Doors to the PMAC will open at 5:30 p.m.

Reese put together a great week, helping the Tigers win victories at Alabama and against Arkansas with two 15-rebound double-doubles. She started at Alabama where she had 20 points and 16 rebounds. It was her fifth 20-point game in a row to begin SEC play and her second SEC game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. On Sunday she had another solid performance with 16 points, including her first made three of the year, with another 17 rebound performance. Reese has 12 double-doubles this season and four games with at least 15 rebounds. All of her 15+ rebound games have happened over the past seven games.

Williams continued to show off her skills as a freshman in LSU’s two victories last week. She began with 14 points and 5 rebounds at Alabama, helping the Tigers secure a victory on the road. On Sunday Williams recorded her sixth 20 point game of her debut season while coming down with 9 rebounds, one shy of a double-double. She also had three assists, a block and a steal. William’s had great efficiency on Sunday shooting above 60-percent from the field and at 60-percent from beyond the arc.