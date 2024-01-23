Michaela Rose Named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Michaela Rose was named SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday following her collegiate-record breaking performance at the Corky Classic.

Just two hours after being named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week, Rose has been recognized with her fifth-career-weekly honor from the conference.

Rose lit up the track once again this past weekend as she found herself rewriting a 41-year-old record at the Corky Classic. The Suffolk, Va., native entered the week holding what was the No. 2 600-yard time in collegiate history of 1:17.58. Rose set this time a year-to-date (January 20, 2023) at the Red Raider Open.

Fast forward to January 20, 2024, and Rose cruised to an easy first-place finish in the event with a time of 1:16.76. This time erased what was the previous record for 41 years of 1:17.38, set by Tennessee’s Delisa Walton in 1982. Rose is the only women to run a sub-1:18.00 600y since 2001, doing so twice in back-to-back years. Both of her last two races in the 600y were Texas Tech Sports Performance Center records.

Her weekend closed out with the 4×400-meter relay teams, which saw the women’s A team consisting of Rose and her teammates Ella Onojuvwevwo, Brianna Lyston, and Garriel White. The team was able to take gold as they finished with a time of 3:32.96, which ranks sixth in the nation. Rose split a 51.53 400 on the second leg, which was the fastest of anyone on all 19 teams that competed.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.