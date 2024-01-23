LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Partner for “Planting Seeds of Hope”

BATON ROUGE, La. – Championship Health Partners LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake are teaming up for “Planting Seeds of Hope,” an inspirational program on the power of hope and normalizing the conversations around mental health. Presented by the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation with further support from The Joe Burrow Foundation, “Planting Seeds of Hope” is a free event open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 29 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Highlighting the event is a panel featuring former LSU student-athletes Ashleigh Gnat, Kevin Faulk, and Delvin Breaux Sr., as well as featured speaker Brandon Saho, host and creator of “The Mental Game” Podcast. The Mental Game’s weekly interviews with popular athletes, musicians and other public figures help fight the stigma of mental illness and share inspirational stories of healing. A former sports reporter, Saho’s stop in Baton Rouge is part of “The Mental Game Tour,” whose mission is to “save lives with impactful conversations about depression, anxiety and mental health.” Alongside the various sponsorship partners, the event will also feature support from the Joe Burrow Foundation, including an appearance from Jimmy and Robin Burrow.

“Nothing is more important to our student-athletes or our community at-large than our health and wellness, and mental health is a critical component to community health,” said Shelly Mullenix, LSU’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Health and Wellness.

“We are excited about the opportunity this event presents to collaborate with our campus and community partners in an effort to expand conversations, resources, and support for mental health initiatives. Events like these can benefit not only those who attend, but their families, friends, and fellow community members as well.”

The first 500 attendees to arrive on Monday will receive free Raising Canes, courtesy of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

About Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation

Rain Will Bring Flowers is committed to reducing the incidence of anxiety and depression in young adults by finding creative ways to celebrate life and inspire hope. With suicide now Louisiana’s second leading cause of death among adolescents, we need to change the game in how we address mental wellness and protect our community and families.

More information for Rain Will Bring Flowers can be found at their Rain Will Bring Flowers Facebook page and on Instagram at rain_will_bring_flowers

About Our Lady of the Lake Health

Our Lady of the Lake Health is a not-for-profit Catholic healthcare ministry based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that has been committed to serving the Capital Region and building a healthy community through excellence in patient care and education for 100 years. With more than 7,500 employees, a 900-bed Regional Medical Center, a dedicated 99-bed Children’s Hospital, a 78-bed hospital in Gonzales, Louisiana, two freestanding emergency rooms in outlying parishes, and a 650+ provider Physician Group, Our Lady of the Lake Health provides comprehensive healthcare services for common to complex conditions. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a primary teaching site for graduate medical education programs in partnership with LSU and is recognized in the areas of heart and vascular, trauma and emergency care, stroke, cancer care, minimally invasive procedures, and more. Our Lady of the Lake is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and is driven by its mission to serve all God’s people, especially those most in need. For more information, visit ololrmc.com.