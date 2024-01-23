Bryant Named SEC Gymnast of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics senior Haleigh Bryant continues to be one of the top performers in the country as she was named SEC Gymnast of the Week for the second time this year, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. She owns averages of 9.900+ on every event after three weeks of competition.

Bryant helped lead her team to a 198.125 over No. 6 Kentucky on Friday night, marking the second highest score by any team in the country and the highest score by any SEC team so far this year.

This past weekend against the Wildcats, Bryant posted scores of 9.900 or better on every event for the second week in a row. After performing a nearly-perfect vault with her score of 9.975 on Friday, Bryant continued her night with a perfect score on bars, followed by a 9.900 on beam and finished the night with a 9.950 on floor.

Already the all-time 10 leader in school history, Bryant added another perfect score to her resume on bars on Friday night in the PMAC. It was the second in her career on the event, making her only the second LSU gymnast to have multiple perfect scores on the event. She now owns 11 perfect scores in her career.

Bryant finished the night with a season-high 39.825 against the Wildcats, securing the all-around title as well as the wins on vault and bars. Her three titles on the night moved her total to 65, with 25 on vault, nine on bars and 21 all-around.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant’s 65 career titles currently sits eighth in program history. She is one win away from tying Jeanie Beadle in seventh place for most career individual titles. Her vault title places her fourth in the records while she’s fifth in the all-around.

The senior currently shares the No. 1 spot as the top gymnast in the nation with her average of 39.708 in the all-around. She enters week four with averages of 9.900+ across the board and top-25 placements on all four events; third on vault, sixth on bars and 11th on bars and floor.

