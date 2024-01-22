Women’s Track & Field Ranked No. 14 on Opening USTFCCCA Rankings Index

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the first edition of the national rankings for the 2024 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women open up very early in the season ranked No. 14.

USTFCCCA Rankings

No surprise the Tigers are ranked to start the year off, even though they are just getting started and yet to get the full team ago, as they are they only school in the nation with multiple Bowerman Watch List members.

A regular member of that team, Alia Armstrong, has gotten off to a fast start this season. In her first season running the 60-meter hurdles since 2022 after facing an injury last season, Armstrong is No. 1 in the nation. The New Orleans native lit up the track with a 7.90 (7.92, adjusted for altitude) at the Corky Classic in the 60-meter hurdle final. Armstrong started the meet in the semifinals with a time of 7.99 (8.01aa), and also recorded 8.10 the weekend prior at the LSU Purple Tiger.

Also running alongside Armstrong in the hurdles was Leah Phillips, who was able to clock a top-10 time in the nation of 8.07 (8.09aa) at the Corky Classic. Phillips started the day off clocking a time of 8.10 (8.12aa) in the semis.

Michaela Rose has gotten off to a hot start already, setting the collegiate record with a time of 1:16.76 in 600 yard. The record had previously stood 41 years, originally set by Tennessee’s Delisa Walton in 1982. The Bowerman Watch List member now holds two of the top-three 600-yard times in collegiate history after setting the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center’s record for the second year in a row. Rose is set to run in the mile and the 4×400-meter relay this week, and has yet to open up in her specialty event: the 800.

LSU currently has seven marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this week according to TFRRS; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

No. 1 – Alia Armstrong – 60mh – 7.92@ seconds (#)

No. 4 – Matthew Sophia – 60mh – 7.70@ seconds (#)

No. 6 – Thelma Davies – 200m – 23.39@ seconds (#)

No. 6 – Women’s 4x400mr – A – 3:33.40@ seconds (#)

No. 7 – Leah Phillips – 60mh – 8.09@ seconds (#)

No. 8 – Johnathan ‘Luke’ Witte – Weight Throw – 21.96m (#)

No. 10 – Myles Thomas – 60m – 6.61 seconds

(#) – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2024 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 14 – January 22

LSU Men – NR – January 22

