Tigers Move Up To No. 9 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU rose to No. 9 in Monday’s latest AP Poll to set up its clash on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Tigers earned two victories last week at Alabama and against Arkansas as they bounced back after a loss at Auburn. Since the defeat, LSU has played some of its best basketball of the season, led by its defensive efforts. The Tigers held both Alabama and Arkansas to below 30-percent shooting from the field.

LSU and South Carolina essentially mirrored each other’s performance on Sunday. LSU defeated Arkansas, 99-68, while South Carolina won at Texas A&M, 99-64. Both teams had five players in double figures. Thursday’s game will feature the No. 1 scoring offense in the country in LSU facing off against the No. 4 scoring offense in South Carolina.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Baton Rouge and will have an hour-long show, beginning a 6 p.m. that will lead straight into tipoff. Thursday’s game will be a whiteout and there will be shirts laid on seats.

More information regarding the timeline on Thursday will be released soon. The show will feature Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe live from the PMAC. Lobo and Rowe will join play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco on the call for the game. It will be the first time ESPN hosts College Gameday for a women’s game in Baton Rouge. More information regarding the timeline for Thursday will be released shortly.