Swimming & Diving

LSU-Texas A&M Start Time Pushed Back To Noon

BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time for the LSU-Texas A&M meet has officially been pushed back to noon CT Saturday inside the LSU Natatorium.

The meet, which was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. CT, will be live-streamed on the official YouTube page of LSU Athletics, “LSUsports.” The conference dual meet will occur in its traditional format after senior day ceremonies take place.

Live stats can be found on the MeetMobile app with diving results being displayed on divemeets.com and updating throughout the meet.

