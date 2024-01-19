Eleven Tigers on NFL Playoff Divisional Round Rosters

BATON ROUGE – Eleven former LSU players will look to move a step closer to the Super Bowl this weekend when the NFL’s Divisional Round take place on Saturday and Sunday.

LSU has players on six of the remaining teams alive in the NFL Playoffs – two each on the Ravens, Bills, Bucs, Texans and Chiefs.

Of the 11 LSU players remaining in the playoffs, eight are on active rosters with one on the practice squad and two on injured reserve.

The Houston-Baltimore game on Saturday will feature four LSU players – linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the Ravens and cornerback Derek Stingley and defensive end Ali Gaye (practice squad) for the Texans. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC.

Running back Ty Davis-Price (practice squad) will be on the sidelines when the 49ers host the Packers in the Saturday’s nightcap at 7:15 on FOX.

On Sunday, linebacker Devin White and Tampa Bay travel to face Detroit at 2 p.m. on NBC, while four former Tigers will be in action when Kansas City travels to face Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. on CBS. Buffalo’s roster includes long snapper Reid Ferguson and cornerback Tre’Davious White (injured reserve) with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive tackle Neil Farrell on the Chiefs roster.

NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 20

Houston at Baltimore at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Green Bay at San Francisco at 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay at Detroit at 2 p.m. (NBC)

Kansas City at Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

LSU in the 2024 NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round, Wild Card Round Stats

Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. WR First round bye

Patrick Queen LB First round bye

Buffalo Bills

Reid Ferguson LS

Tre’Davious White CB Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions

None

Green Bay Packers

None

Houston Texans

Ali Gaye DE Practice Squad

Derek Stingley CB 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 21 rushing yards, 1 reception (5 yards)

Neil Farrell DT

San Francisco 49ers

Ty Davis-Price RB Practice Squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Russell Gage WR Injured Reserve

Devin White LB 2 tackles