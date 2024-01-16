McClain Named SEC Specialist of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics freshman Konnor McClain was named the SEC Specialist of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

The award comes after McClain scored her first career perfect 10 on bars in only her second collegiate routine on the event.

The freshman’s performance on Saturday helped lift the Tigers to a 49.650 in the last rotation, marking the program’s highest recorded bars score on the road. LSU finished second at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad Meet, defeating No. 2 Utah and No. 12 UCLA.

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, McClain’s perfect score earned her the event title at the meet, the first of her career. She currently sits amongst the top-20 bars performers in the nation after week two as she ranks No. 15 on the event.

