Gymnastics Week Two Rankings

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Gymnastics team heads into this week ranked as the No. 8 team in the country in the Road to Nationals polls.

The Tigers broke the 197.000 mark on the national stage in only their second meet of the year and first road meet on Saturday afternoon in West Valley City, Utah. The team finished second in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet, defeating No. 2 Utah and No. 12 UCLA with their score of 197.150 on the day. No. 1 Oklahoma finished on top at the meet.

The LSU bars squad boosted the team to a second-place finish in the quad meet with their score of 49.650 in the last rotation. The score was the highest recorded on the road on that event and matched the program’s third highest bars score in school history.

LSU ranks as one of the top-five teams in the country on three events, sitting at No. 5 on vault (49.300), No. 5 on bars (49.513) and No. 2 on floor (49.525). Seven Tigers hold a spot in this week’s individual rankings amongst the top-25 gymnasts in the nation.

Bryant remains one of the top all-arounders in the country after week two as she posted scores of 9.900 or higher on every event for the Tigers on Saturday. In addition to being ranked the No. 2 all-around gymnast, the senior also owns top-25 placements on vault, bars, beam and floor nationally.

A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant owns averages of 9.900+ on every event after week two and an average of 39.650 in the all-around.

KJ Johnson and Drayton both share a spot at No. 20 on vault in the individual event rankings. Johnson stuck her yurchenko full at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad that scored a 9.925 for the Tigers in the leadoff spot while Drayton posted a 9.825 in her only second routine on the event.

Kiya Johnson shares fourth place in the bars rankings after matching her career high on Saturday with her score of 9.950 to help lift the Tigers in the last rotation. The fifth-year senior owns an average of 9.938 on the event through two meets.

Jeffrey continues to be a consistent bars leadoff for the Tigers as she posted her second 9.900 of the year on the event on Saturday, which places her No. 22 nationally.

Freshman Konnor McClain also earned a spot in the top-20 gymnasts on bars after scoring her first career perfect 10 last weekend.

Finnegan continues to be one of the top beam and floor performers in the country as she ranks fifth on floor and seventh on beam. The junior posted team-high scores for the Tigers on Saturday as she executed a nearly-perfect floor routine with her score of 9.975 and earned a 9.925 on beam. She owns an average of 9.938 on both events.

Drayton still holds a spot in the floor rankings at No. 10 after her debut in the Tigers season opener against Ohio State in week one.

The Tigers return to home this week as they host Kentucky for their SEC opener on Friday, January 19 at 8 p.m. CT inside the PMAC.

