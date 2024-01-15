BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
The projects are especially fulfilling for the student-athletes, who are reminded of the power of their LSU brand and how impactful they can be in the local community.
Monday’s activities were organized both by Tiger Life and by LSU’s Black Student-Athlete Association. Service projects in which the Tigers participated included:
- Hosted a skill and drills workshop for local children of all ages at the Empower 225 Dream Center … the Tigers helped design and facilitate drills for their respective sports while children rotated from station to station in small groups in a field
- Worked with Empower 225 Anchor House to paint and spruce up a home for young men that have aged out of the foster care system … the Tigers also cleaned the yard and flower bed, and assisted with other household tasks.
- Partnered with Front Yard Bikes kid staff members to disassemble bike donations for parts … the Tigers also worked in the community garden, and they painted fences and benches.
- Partnered with Girls on the Run to help young girls realize how unstoppable they truly are … the Tigers packaged supply bags for workshop group leaders and made tutus and bandanas for future Girls on the Run 5K runners.
- Assisted at Cat Haven in organizing supplies for the shelter, help clean cages and rooms, and of course, spend some deserved quality time with more than 25 feline friends.