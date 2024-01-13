BATON ROUGE, La. – Two LSU baseball players have been named to the 2024 Perfect Game Top 50 list of college seniors. Catcher Hayden Travinski is No. 13 on the list, and outfielder Mac Bingham is No. 17.

Travinski, a native of Shreveport, La., has played in 112 career games (54 starts) at LSU from 2020-23, batting .286 (66-for-231) with nine doubles, 21 homers, 57 RBI and 54 runs. He is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection, and he earned his LSU bachelor’s degree in the spring of 2023.

Travinski earned the starting catcher position at the end of April and played a tremendous role in the Tigers’ drive to the 2023 National Championship. He appeared in 41 games (23 starts) on the year, batting .356 (37-for-104) with five doubles, 10 homers, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .429 (6-for-14) with one double, two homers, five RBI and five runs. Travinski homered at least once in each of LSU’s final five SEC regular-season series versus Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia (two HRs).

Bingham transferred to LSU after four seasons at Arizona (2020-23), where he earned 2023 All-Pac 12 recognition while hitting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI and a .573 slugging percentage. He also received 2023 ABCA All-West Region recognition.

Bingham, a San Diego, Calif., native, was a three-time member of the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll at Arizona, and he was named a 2020 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

He was selected as a high school senior by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.