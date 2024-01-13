Gymnastics Finishes Second in Sprouts Collegiate Quad; Tops No. 2 Utah, No. 12 UCLA

LSU started the competition off on beam as junior Alexis Jeffrey leadoff with a 9.775. Freshman Annie Beard made her debut in the lineup, but suffered a fall to score a 9.225. Senior Sierra Ballard went unphased in the third spot and posted a 9.775 while Bryant followed with a 9.900. Fifth-year senior Kiya Johnson recorded a 9.375 before junior Aleah Finnegan anchored with a 9.925 to help the Tigers close the first rotation with a 48.750.

Finnegan’s score on beam tied for third place on the day while Bryant tied for sixth on the event.

Following Olympic style rotation, LSU moved on to floor for the second rotation in the Maverik Center. Ballard held down the leadoff spot with a 9.825. Senior Olivia Dunne followed with a 9.850 in the second spot. KJ Johnson and Finnegan led the second rotation for the Tigers as both posted season-high floor scores with a 9.925 and a 9.975, respectively. Bryant scored a 9.900 to set up Kiya Johnson in the anchor spot, who earned a 9.875 in her first floor appearance since returning from injury.

LSU posted a 49.525 on floor, sitting in the third overall spot going into the second half of the meet. Finnegan’s floor performance earned her the win on the event, while KJ Johnson’s score shared for the second highest floor score on the day. Bryant and Kiya Johnson finished as two of the top-10 gymnasts on floor in the meet.

On vault, KJ Johnson started off strong for the Tigers with her score of a 9.925. Freshman Amari Drayton earned a 9.825 in the second spot, followed by Finnegan with a 9.800. Savannah Schoenherr scored a 9.700 and Kiya Johnson contributed a 9.775 with her yurchenko double. Bryant anchored with a 9.900 to close out the vault squad with a 49.225.

KJ Johnson’s season high score earned her a share of third place on the event as well as Bryant, who tied for sixth place.

The Tigers last rotation in the Maverik Center saw six stuck routines and was led off by Jeffrey, who matched her season high with a 9.900. Junior Tori Tatum entered the lineup for the first time this year and earned a 9.850 in the second spot. Kiya Johnson contributed a 9.950 for the Tigers to match her career high and set up freshman Konnor McClain, who recorded her first career perfect 10.00 in only her second bars routine in college gymnastics. Schoenherr followed with a 9.875 and Bryant anchored with a strong 9.900 routine.

After entering the rotation fourth in the standings, LSU fought until the end to defeat the Utes and the Bruins. Jeffrey, Johnson, Bryant and Schoenherr all earned a spot in the top-10 bars performers on the night while McClain took home her first title.

McClain’s perfect score on bars was the seventh 10.00 on the event in school history, with Sarah Finnegan being the last Tiger to do so on the road in 2019.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, January 19 as they welcome Kentucky for their SEC opener in the PMAC at 8:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

