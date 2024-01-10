Twenty-Seven Tigers on NFL Playoff Rosters
BATON ROUGE – Twenty-seven former LSU players will begin their path to the Super Bowl on Saturday when the NFL Playoffs begin with wild-card weekend.
Of the 27 players, 14 are on active NFL rosters with another nine on practice squads. The remaining four players are on injured reserve.
Six games take place this weekend beginning on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when Cleveland travels to face Houston. Cleveland features a pair of former Tigers in All-America safety Grant Delpit along with center Ethan Pocic. Former Tiger linebacker Jacob Phillips – once a starter for the Browns – is on injured reserve.
Houston’s roster features former LSU All-America Derek Stingley Jr. along with defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Rashard Lawrence, who are both on the practice squad.
At 7:15 p.m. on Saturday four former Tigers will be in action when the Dolphins travel to face the Chiefs. Miami’s roster includes LSU linebacker Duke Riley and long snapper Blake Ferguson, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Neil Farrell are on the Kansas City roster.
Sunday’s lineup features three games and includes four former Tigers on active rosters. Sunday starts with Patrick Peterson and the Steelers traveling to face Reid Ferguson and Leonard Fournette and the Buffalo Bills at noon on CBS. Damone Clark and the Cowboys host Green Bay at 3:30 on FOX.
Monday night Devin White and the Bucs host the Eagles at 7 on ESPN.
Baltimore – with Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Queen – has a first round bye as do the 49ers, who has Ty Davis-Price on their practice squad.
Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 13
Cleveland at Houston at 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
Miami at Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, Jan. 14
Pittsburgh at Buffalo at noon (CBS)
Green Bay at Dallas, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 15
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)
LSU in the 2024 NFL Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. WR
Patrick Queen LB
Buffalo Bills
Reid Ferguson LS
Leonard Fournette RB
Tre’Davious White CB Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns
Grant Delpit S
Jacob Phillips LB Injured Reserve
Ethan Pocic C
Dallas Cowboys
Damone Clark LB
La’el Collins OT Practice Squad
Racey McMath WR Practice Squad
Detroit Lions
None
Green Bay Packers
None
Houston Texans
Ali Gaye DE Practice Squad
Rashard Lawrence DT Practice Squad
Derek Stingley CB
Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
Neil Farrell DT
Los Angeles Rams
None
Miami Dolphins
Blake Ferguson LS
Chasen Hines OG Practice Squad
Duke Riley LB
Philadelphia Eagles
Mekhi Garner CB Practice Squad
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kwon Alexander LB Injured Reserve
Braiden Fehoko DT Practice Squad
Patrick Peterson CB
Brad Wing P Practice Squad
San Francisco 49ers
Ty Davis-Price RB Practice Squad
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Russell Gage WR Injured Reserve
Devin White LB