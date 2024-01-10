BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have been named to the 2024 Perfect Game Top 75 list of college freshmen. Left-handed pitcher Cam Johnson is No. 1 on the list; outfielder/left-handed pitcher Jake Brown is No. 30; and infielder Steven Milam is No. 67.

Johnson, a native of Upper Marlboro, Md., and a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was rated as the No. 42 overall prospect entering the 2023 MLB Draft by MLB Pipeline.

Johnson was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 Draft; however, he turned down the opportunity to sign professionally in order to enroll at LSU. He recorded 43 strikeouts in 27 innings in his senior year at IMG Academy, limiting opponents to an .082 batting average with no extra-base hits.

Brown, a product of Sulphur (La.) High School, was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game, and he was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Brown was voted the 2023 Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year, as he posted a 10-2 record on the mound with a 1.71 ERA, surrendering just 39 hits in 73.2 innings while striking out 118 batters. He also batted .336 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Milam, a product of Centennial High School in Las Cruces, N.M., was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of New Mexico.

He was voted the 2023 Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year after batting .627 with 52 hits, 50 RBI and 65 runs. He drew 42 walks and only struck out eight times over 30 games.