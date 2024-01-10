LSU Transfer Class Ranked No. 2 by D1 Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. – D1 Baseball has ranked LSU No. 2 in its Top 25 list of the nation’s best transfer classes for the 2024 season.

LSU has seven transfers that will make a significant impact this season, including shortstop Michael Braswell III, outfielder Mac Bingham, right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, left-handed pitcher Gage Jump, left-handed pitcher Justin Loer, right-handed pitcher Fidel Ulloa and right-handed pitcher Kade Woods.

Braswell played two seasons (2022-23) at South Carolina before transferring to LSU. He played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2023, making 37 starts and collecting eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 RBI.

Braswell, a product of Mableton, Ga., earned 2022 Freshman All-SEC recognition, as he started in 54 games at South Carolina and hit .284 with 29 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI.

Bingham transferred to LSU after four seasons at Arizona (2020-23), where he earned 2023 All-Pac 12 recognition while hitting .360 with 68 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 51 RBI and a .573 slugging percentage.

Bingham, a San Diego, Calif., native, was selected as a high school senior by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Holman, who transferred to LSU from Alabama, made 31 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., worked as Alabama’s No. 1 starter in 2023, recording a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00)

Jump transferred to LSU after two seasons at UCLA. He did not pitch in 2023 due to injury, and he made seven appearances as a true freshman in 2022, including three starts.

Jump completed the 2022 season with a 1-1 record, two saves, a 3.86 ERA, a .172 opponent batting average and 22 strikeouts over 16.1 innings. A product of Aliso, Calif., he was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of California as a high school senior.

Loer transferred to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at Xavier, where he made 29 appearances (one start) in 2023, posting a 6-2 record, a 1.89 ERA and seven saves in 57.0 innings with 63 strikeouts and a .182 opponent batting average.

Loer, a product of Lakeville, Minn., earned 2023 Second-Team All-Big East honors and helped lead Xavier to the Big East Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament bid.

Ulloa, a product of Lodi, Calif., transferred to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, Calif. He appeared in 14 games (10 starts) in 2023, posting a 5-1 record and 4.09 ERA in 55.0 innings with 75 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.

Woods, a native of West Monroe, La., transferred to LSU after two seasons (2022-23) at Alabama. He posted a 4-1 record in 2023 with a 5.52 ERA, 38 strikeouts and one save in 29.1 innings.

Woods made 17 appearances last season for the Crimson Tide, including one start, and he limited opponents to a .219 batting average.

D1 Baseball Top 25 Transfer Classes for 2024 Season

