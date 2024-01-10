A Statement from LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward

“I first met Nick Saban in 1999 when he arrived in Baton Rouge, and it did not take long for him to make his mark on our university – and on me. While I was sad to see him leave LSU in 2004, I was not surprised at all by his unprecedented run at Alabama. Coach Saban set a new standard for excellence in college football and steps away with seven national championships, record-setting wins, rankings and draft picks, and the admiration of his peers and the thousands of young men whose lives he helped transform. Simply, there is no greater coach in the history of the game of college football than Nick Saban. Whether he was coaching on your sideline or the opposite, he brought out the very best in all of us who love this sport, because the best is what he demanded of his teams, his peers, and himself. I congratulate him and Miss Terry and wish them all the best in retirement.”