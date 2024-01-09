Williams Earns Second SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams earned her second SEC Freshman of the the Week honor on Tuesday after helping to guide the Tigers to a 2-0 start in SEC play.

LSU took Missouri down, 92-72, in the SEC opener before going to Ole Miss and leaving with an 83-72 win in Oxford.

Williams showed her ability to impact games in multiple ways through the first week of conference actions. In her first SEC game, Williams managed to score 11 points despite not shooting the ball like her typical self. Her seven assists against Missouri were a career high as she found open shooters and impacted the game with six rebounds, 2 steals in a block.

On Sunday at Ole Miss, Williams showed off her scoring prowess, scoring 20 points for the fifth time this season. She was especially lethal from beyond the arc, shotting 4-5 from three-point range. As she was able to get her shot whenever she wanted it did not stop Williams from finding open players as she dealt out four assists. She made an impact defensively too with four steals, including one at the top of the key that she took as she jumped a screen and popped a three-pointer on the other end in transition. When LSU trailed by one in the third quarter, Williams charge that she took helped the momentum swing back towards LSU for the Tigers to leave Oxford with an 11-point road victory.

Williams is the sixth leading scorer in the SEC averaging 16.9 points per game and ranks No. 8 shooting the ball at 50.8-percent. She also ranks No. 2 shooting the ball from beyond the arc at 45.5 percent.