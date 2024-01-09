Jada Richard Earns Spot On McDonald’s All-America Game Nominee List

LSU signee Jada Richard was named on Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-America nominee list after having a day over the weekend in which she scored 84 points in two games.

Richard, from Lafayette, Louisiana, signed with the Tigers on November 8. Richard is staying home as the top player out of Louisiana and a four-star, top-100 prospect by ESPNW. The 5-6 guard out of Lafayette Christian Academy has won three straight state championships across three divisions. In this year’s championship game, she scored 32 points with six rebounds, five assists and five steals, being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

“Jada’s scoring ability from the perimeter and midrange is outstanding, but what’s equally impressive is her knack for creating opportunities for others,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s a selfless player with a high basketball IQ. I have no doubt she will continue to excel and elevate the play of her teammates. I’m excited that Jada is staying home to be a Tiger!”

Richard, who was the District 4-4A MVP, averaged 28.2 points, five assists, four steals and five rebounds per game en route to leading the Knights to the Division II select state title. Through three seasons of high school basketball, Richard has accumulated 2,021 points.