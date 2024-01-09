LSU Gold
Football

Football 12th in Final AP, Coaches Polls

by Michael Bonnette
BATON ROUGE – LSU wrapped up its second season under head coach Brian Kelly with back-to-back 10-wins seasons and ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls, which were released on Tuesday following the CFP National Championship Game.

The Tigers won seven of their final eight games capped with a 35-31 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

LSU posted a 10-3 overall which included a win over No. 8 Missouri. All three of LSU’s losses came to teams ranked in the Top 10 in the final rankings – No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida State and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Dating back to 2000, LSU has finished ranked in final polls 19 times, including both years under Kelly. LSU finished the 2022 season ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

LSU now turns its attention to the 2024 season as the Tigers will face three teams – all in Tiger Stadium – who capped 2023 ranked in the Top 25. That list includes No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 15 Oklahoma.

AP Top 25

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points
1 Michigan (61) 15-0 1525
2 Washington 14-1 1459
3 Texas 12-2 1356
4 Georgia 13-1 1328
5 Alabama 12-2 1321
T6 Florida State 13-1 1175
T6 Oregon 12-2 1175
8 Missouri 11-2 1092
9 Ole Miss 11-2 1030
10 Ohio State 11-2 1006
11 Arizona 10-3 861
12 LSU 10-3 853
13 Penn State 10-3 796
14 Notre Dame 10-3 745
15 Oklahoma 10-3 691
16 Oklahoma State 10-4 528
17 Tennessee 9-4 442
18 Kansas State 9-4 402
19 Louisville 10-4 398
20 Clemson 9-4 327
21 NC State 9-4 244
22 SMU 11-3 183
23 Kansas 9-4 153
24 Iowa 10-4 150
25 Liberty 13-1 139

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.

Dropped from rankings: Oregon State 21, Tulane 23, James Madison 24

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points
1 Michigan (51) 13-0 1539
2 Washington (11) 13-0 1499
3 Texas 12-1 1375
4 Florida State 13-0 1358
5 Alabama (3) 12-1 1329
6 Georgia 12-1 1256
7 Ohio State 11-1 1185
8 Oregon 11-2 1119
9 Missouri 10-2 1014
10 Penn State 10-2 960
11 Ole Miss 10-2 944
12 Oklahoma 10-2 867
13 LSU 9-3 823
14 Arizona 9-3 740
15 Notre Dame 9-3 634
16 Louisville 10-3 584
17 SMU 11-2 432
18 Liberty 13-0 424
19 NC State 9-3 377
20 Iowa 10-3 356
21 Oregon State 8-4 309
22 Oklahoma State 9-4 256
23 Tulane 11-2 201
24 James Madison 11-1 177
25 Tennessee 8-4 98

Others receiving votes:
Liberty 98, Oregon State 90, Tulane 34, James Madison 24, Memphis 23, Troy 17, North Carolina 17, USC 9, Air Force 7, UTSA 5, Fresno State 3, Northwestern 3, Boise State 3, Wyoming 1, UNLV 1, Duke 1

Dropped from rankings: Liberty 20, Oregon State 22, Tulane 24, James Madison 25

