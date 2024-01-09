Football 12th in Final AP, Coaches Polls

BATON ROUGE – LSU wrapped up its second season under head coach Brian Kelly with back-to-back 10-wins seasons and ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls, which were released on Tuesday following the CFP National Championship Game.

The Tigers won seven of their final eight games capped with a 35-31 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

LSU posted a 10-3 overall which included a win over No. 8 Missouri. All three of LSU’s losses came to teams ranked in the Top 10 in the final rankings – No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida State and No. 9 Ole Miss.

Dating back to 2000, LSU has finished ranked in final polls 19 times, including both years under Kelly. LSU finished the 2022 season ranked No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

LSU now turns its attention to the 2024 season as the Tigers will face three teams – all in Tiger Stadium – who capped 2023 ranked in the Top 25. That list includes No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 15 Oklahoma.