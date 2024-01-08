Beach Signee Camryn Chatellier Named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Chicago – In its 39th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Camryn Chatellier of St. Mary’s Dominican High School is the 2023–24 Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year. Chatellier is the second Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from St. Mary’s Dominican High School.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Chatellier as Louisiana’s best high school volleyball player. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Harper Murray (2022–23, Skyline High School, Mich.), Kerri Walsh Jennings (1995–96, Archbishop Mitty High School, Calif.) and April Ross (1999–00, Newport Harbor High School, Calif.).

The 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter led Dominican to a 44-2 record and a fourth straight Division I state championship this past season. Chatellier amassed 595 kills and 477 digs while posting a .443 kill percentage and a .352 hitting percentage. She also recorded 58 service aces, 32 blocks and 27 assists and was named a First Team All-American by MaxPreps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,497 kills and 1,023 digs.

Chatellier has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and the Miracle League. She has also donated her time with her campus ministry department and as a youth volleyball coach. She has maintained a 3.76 GPA in the classroom.