Diving Concludes Tennessee Diving Invitational

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU diving squad concluded the final day of the Tennessee Diving Invitational Friday as five Tigers competed in the final sessions of the women’s one-meter and men’s platform inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

On one-meter springboard for the women, Helle Tuxen and Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant finished in second and third, respectively. Tuxen placed second with a final score of 297.20 and Lavenant claimed third with a final score of 295.70.

On platform, Carson Paul excelled on his best event by placing second with a final score of 414.55. Thomas Dowling also competed on the tower and finished the meet with a final score of 300.40, which placed 14th in the group.

The Tigers traveled to Knoxville with six divers – three men and three women – to compete against eight other institutions in the three-day competition. On the men’s side, Paul leads the way by holding the top scores in the SEC on the three-meter springboard and platform events. His three-meter score of 421.95 is his career best and ranks No. 4 on LSU’s all-time top-10 list.

Additionally, his platform score of 408.05 holds the top spot in the SEC. Paul scored both during the Tiger’s midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational.

On the women’s side, Lavenant, Tuxen, and Buckley hold positions in the SEC’s top six of each springboard event. On one meter, Lavenant leads the way with her score of 307.60 from the Art Adamson Invitational. Lavenant also holds the highest score on the tower (290.20).

The Tigers return to action on Jan. 20 inside the LSU Natatorium as Texas A&M travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. The meet will serve as the senior recognition meet before the start of the competition.