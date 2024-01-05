BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman have been named to the 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-America Team.

White was voted to the Perfect Game First Team, and Holman received Third Team All-America recognition.

White, a 2023 First-Team All-American, batted .374 (102-for-273) last season with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. He finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59), as he helped lead LSU to the College World Series title.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., completed the season No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (105), No. 2 in total bases (198), No. 2 in hits (102), No. 2 in doubles (24), No. 4 in homers (24), No. 6 in batting average (.374) and No. 7 in slugging percentage (.725).

Of White, Perfect Game writes, “Power is the calling card here and White is among the nation’s best longball artists, launching 24 in 2023 to give him 51 for his career. White is an electric hitter when he’s on a hot streak and the likely first-rounder will look to lead LSU back to another title in 2024.”

Holman, who transferred to LSU from Alabama, made 31 appearances (15 starts) over the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide and posted a 4.05 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 100.0 innings.

Holman, a native of Sinking Springs, Pa., worked as Alabama’s No. 1 starter in 2023, recording a 7-4 mark and a 3.67 ERA in 81.0 innings with 87 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in WHIP (1.05) and No. 3 in the league in opponent batting average and hits per nine innings (6.00)

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.