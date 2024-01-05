BATON ROUGE, La. – Reigning NCAA baseball champion LSU is No. 3 in the 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Poll released on Friday.

Wake Forest is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Arkansas, LSU, Florida, TCU, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon State and Virginia to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the Perfect Game Top 25 include No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13 South Carolina and No. 15 Auburn.

Jay Johnson, the 2023 National Coach of the Year, enters his third season at LSU with a talented squad that has championship aspirations.

LSU has 21 players returning from its 2023 College World Series title team, along with a class of new Tigers listed as high as No. 3 in recruiting rankings.

The Tigers’ returning position players include 2023 All-American third baseman Tommy White, 2023 Freshman All-American first baseman Jared Jones, catcher/DH Hayden Travinski, catcher Alex Milazzo, infielder/outfielder Josh Pearson and outfielder Paxton Kling.

Newcomers who should make an immediate impact upon the LSU lineup include outfielder Mac Bingham, shortstop Michael Braswell III and outfielder Jake Brown.

The LSU pitching staff features exceptional depth and is led by veterans like right-hander Thatcher Hurd, left-hander Nate Ackenhausen, right-hander Gavin Guidry and left-hander Griffin Herring.

The staff will be bolstered by the addition of several new arms, including right-hander Luke Holman, left-hander Gage Jump, left-hander Cam Johnson and left-hander Justin Loer.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

2024 Perfect Game Preseason Poll

1. Wake Forest

2. Arkansas

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. TCU

6. Vanderbilt

7. Texas A&M

8. Texas

9. Oregon State

10. Virginia

11. Tennessee

12. Stanford

13. South Carolina

14. North Carolina

15. Auburn

16. Iowa

17. East Carolina

18. UCLA

19. North Carolina State

20. Kansas State

21. Clemson

22. Oklahoma State

23. Duke

24. UC Santa Barbara

25. Coastal Carolina