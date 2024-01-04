The Climb | Season Two, Episode 1: Just the Beginning

As the 2024 LSU Gymnastics season approaches, the Tigers venture into their annual team advance, where bonds are forged and camaraderie flourishes. As the team embraces its new theme, stakes rise at Gym 101 – complemented by the triumphant return of stars Kiya Johnson and Cammy Hall to the PMAC, who promise an electrifying season ahead.

A new journey starts on Friday in the

PMAC Season two of “The Climb” premieres on

LSU Gold on Thursday, January 4! Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/pdWN9r3ZOx — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 3, 2024