Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Men's Basketball

The Matt McMahon Show - Episode 1 (2024)

The Matt McMahon Show

Mondays * | 7-8 p.m. CT | Live from TJ Ribs
(* dates subject to change)

2024 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Show 1: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 (due to New Year’s holiday)
Show 2: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 (due to game on Jan. 9)
Show 3: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Show 4: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024
Show 5: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024
Show 6: Monday, Feb. 5, 2024
Show 7: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 (due to game on Feb. 13)
Show 8: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Show 9: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 (due to game on Feb. 27)
Show 10: Monday, March 4, 2024
Show 11: Monday, March 11, 2024

Get the Mobile App

Listen to all LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast free in the LSU Sports Mobile App.

Shop for Tickets

Single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2023-24 season are currently available for purchase by calling (225) 578-0100 or purchasing online at LSUtix.net.

Ask a Question

LSU Athletics Fan Questions presented by Bud Light

Have a question for the Head Coach or the Voice of the Tigers? Send it now and listen to the broadcast live in the LSU Sports Mobile App, on LSUsports.net/live, or on your local LSU Sports Radio Network affiliate.

