Diving Completes Day One at Tennessee Diving Invitational

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – On Wednesday, the LSU diving squad completed Day One at the Tennessee Diving Invitational by having two divers qualify for a championship final inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee’s campus.

Helle Tuxen competed on the three-meter springboard and finished in fourth place with a final score of 307.15. Carson Paul, the other diver to qualify for the 12-participant final claimed sixth place with a final score of 320.50.

The event consisting of two more competition days is available to stream on SEC Network+ with live stats on divemeets.com. Friday’s competition will not be available to stream, however. Each remaining day begins at 10:30 a.m. CT with prelims, and it will be followed by final sessions immediately after the conclusion of the prelim session. The platform event contains a final portion only.

The Tigers traveled to Knoxville with six divers – three men and three women – to compete against eight other institutions in the three-day competition. On the men’s side, Paul leads the way by holding the top scores in the SEC on the three-meter springboard and platform events. His three-meter score of 421.95 is his career best and ranks No. 4 on LSU’s all-time top-10 list.

Additionally, his platform score of 408.05 holds the top spot in the SEC. Paul scored both during the Tiger’s midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational.

On the women’s side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Tuxen, and Maggie Buckley hold positions in the SEC’s top six of each springboard event. On one meter, Lavenant leads the way with her score of 307.60 from the Art Adamson Invitational. Lavenant also holds the highest score on the tower (290.20).

Schedule of Events

Thursday, January 4 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s Platform

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s Team Event

Friday, January 5 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s 1-meter

Men’s Platform