Diving Set to Compete In Tennessee Diving Invitational Starting Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diving coach Drew Livingston and his team of divers kick off the 2024 portion of the schedule for the LSU swimming and diving team by competing at the Tennessee Diving Invitational inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center starting Wednesday and concluding on Friday.

The event consisting of three competition days is available to stream on SEC Network+ with live stats on divemeets.com. Each day begins at 10:30 a.m. CT with prelims, and it will be followed by final sessions immediately after the conclusion of the prelim session. The platform event contains a final portion only.

The Tigers travel to Knoxville with six divers – three men and three women – to compete against eight other institutions in the three-day competition. On the men’s side, sophomore Carson Paul leads the way by holding the top scores in the SEC on the three-meter springboard and platform events. His three-meter score of 421.95 is his career best and ranks No. 4 on LSU’s all-time top-10 list.

Additionally, his platform score of 408.05 holds the top spot in the SEC. Paul scored both during the Tiger’s midseason meet at the Art Adamson Invitational.

On the women’s side, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen, and Maggie Buckley hold positions in the SEC’s top six of each springboard event. On one meter, Lavenant leads the way with her score of 307.60 from the Art Adamson Invitational. Lavenant also holds the highest score on the tower (290.20).

Schedule of Events

Wednesday, January 3 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s 3-meter

Men’s 1-meter

Men’s Team Event

Thursday, January 4 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s Platform

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s Team Event

Friday, January 5 (10:30 a.m.)

Women’s 1-meter

Men’s Platform