Coach 'Matt McMahon Radio Show' Begins Wednesday on LSU Sports Radio Network

BATON ROUGE – The Matt McMahon Radio Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health makes its 2024 season debut Wednesday night (Jan. 3) at 7 p.m. CT on the LSU Sports Radio Network live from TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

The free-flowing hour of basketball conversation with host Chris Blair, the Voice of the Tigers, airs on Guaranty Media flagship station Eagle 98.1 FM along with other affiliates throughout the state.

Fans can listen and submit questions via the LSU Sports Mobile App, call in with questions at 225-578-4827 or 800-315-8255, or sent questions on “X” to @LSUradio.

Fans can listen online at LSUsports.net/live and find their local affiliate at LSUsports.net/radioaffiliates.

The first two shows will be on Wednesday night (Jan. 3 and Jan. 10), but many shows will be on Monday night except for those weeks when LSU has a game on Tuesday. Those weeks the shows will air on Wednesdays.

The complete schedule of shot times for 2024:

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 10 (due to game on Jan. 9)

Monday, Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 29

Monday, Feb. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 14 (due to game on Feb. 13)

Monday, Feb. 19

Wednesday, Feb. 28 (due to gam eon Feb. 27)

Monday, March 4

Monday, March 11