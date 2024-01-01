LSU's Mike Williams III Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Mike Williams, who posted a career game on Friday night against Northwestern State, was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week announced on Monday by the league office.

Williams made the most of his 21 minutes against the Demons scoring a season high 20 points, making 7-of-11 total field goals, including 6-of-9 from three-point range to go with one rebound and one assist.

Only 13 times in the history of the three-point shot has an LSU player made more than six three-pointers in a game.

For the season, Williams, from Baltimore, Maryland, is averaging 7.8 points a game, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The Tigers are back in action again on Saturday at Bryan-College Station against Texas A&M. LSU’s first conference home game is Tuesday, Jan. 9, against Vanderbilt. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.