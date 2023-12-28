BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitcher Bryce Collins has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox, becoming the 12th player from the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship team to join an MLB club.

Collins, a right-hander from Valencia, Calif., began his collegiate career at Arizona and transferred to LSU prior to the 2022 season. He made 36 career appearances (two starts) at LSU, posting a 5-2 record in 49.0 innings with 56 strikeouts and a .214 opponent batting average.

For his entire college career at Arizona and LSU, he recorded a 5-4 mark in 71.1 innings (44 appearances, six starts) with 72 strikeouts and a .227 opponent batting average.

Selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2018 MLB Draft as a high school senior, Collins pitched the 2019 season at Arizona before suffering an arm injury that caused him to miss the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He successfully resumed his pitching career at LSU in 2022 after recovering from the injury.

Collins earned a History degree from LSU in the spring of 2023, and he received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on two occasions.

He fired 9.1 straight scoreless innings last season over seven relief appearances from March 21-April 23 with one hit, seven walks and 13 strikeouts. He pitched the final 2.1 innings of LSU’s April 15 win over Kentucky, blanking the Wildcats on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Collins recorded a win at Tulane on April 11, working 2.2 scoreless innings and allowing no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

He earned first career SEC win versus Missouri on April 23, 2022, firing 2.2 relief innings and limiting Mizzou to one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.