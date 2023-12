BATON ROUGE – LSU was in the AP top-10 for the 20th week in a row as the Tigers came in at No. 7 in Monday’s poll for the seventh straight week.

LSU played in Baltimore on Wednesday in an 80-48 win at Coppin State. The Tigers are off for the holiday and will be back in action on December 30 against Jacksonville in the PMAC. SEC play will begin for the Tigers on December 4 when they host Missouri.