UNC Transfer Sydney Cheesman Joins LSU Soccer

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program continues to build on next year’s squad as they welcome University of North Carolina transfer Sydney Cheesman, who will join the Tiger’s this upcoming spring.

A native of Lafayette, Colorado, Cheesman is a defender who played two seasons with the Tar Heels. In 2023, she helped UNC advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. With two career tournament appearances under her belt, Cheesman knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and will bring experience to the defensive unit at LSU.

“Sydney is an exceptional player with a high level of technical quality and tactical understanding. She is a versatile player who can operate as a center back or full back, but she is also excellent in the deep build as a center back or fly forward” said head coach Sian Hudson.

“She can create overloads in the attacking third and put excellent quality balls into the box. It is not only about her on field qualities, she will elevate our program in many aspects as she is incredibly driven and professional in her approach to all aspects of the game.”

The defender was rated four stars by Top Drawer Soccer in the recruiting rankings in 2022 prior to starting her collegiate career at UNC. While with the Tar Heels, Cheesman tallied 175 minutes on the pitch in her nine games played. She played a career-high 64 minutes in a 6-0 win over Baylor as a freshman in 2022.

Cheesman gained experience on the national stage during her club career. She attended Centaurus High School and played club ball for the Colorado Rush.

The Colorado native was invited to the 2021 U-20 U.S. Women’s Youth National Team Training Camp and competed with the team in two international friendlies in Costa Rica in May 2022. She also participated in the U-18 U.S. Women’s National Team Virtual Camp. Additionally, she was a member of the U-16 U.S. National Team which competed in the 2020 UEFA Development Tournament in England.

