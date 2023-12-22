Seimone Augustus Eligible On Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mas. – On Thursday the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that LSU star Seimone Augustus will be on the ball for the upcoming class.

Augustus was elected into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month and will be inducted on April 7, 2024.

Earlier this year on a sunny January 15 day, Augustus became the first LSU female student-athlete with a statue in her honor in LSU’s Plaza of Legacy. Her statue stands with other LSU Basketball icon statues of “Pistol” Pete Maravich, Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit.

“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU’s Women’s Basketball team into a national powerhouse,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said prior to the statue unveiling. “She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete.”

No other LSU Women’s Basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game. She has been successful at every level of basketball, and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized,” LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey said.

Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and won the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Augustus’ No. 33 jersey has hung from the rafters of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since Jan. 26, 2010, when she became the first LSU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired.

Augustus is one of only five Tigers to top the 2,000-point mark, and she ended her career with 2,702 points, the second-highest total in program history.

In 140 games, Augustus and the Tigers went 121-19 and finished each season ranked among the top five teams in the nation. LSU lost back-to-back games only one time during her career, and the 121 victories stand as the most-ever for the program over a four-year span.

The Augustus effect helped LSU’s popularity in women’s basketball reach an all-time high as the Tigers averaged 5,227 fans for the 59 home games during her four-year career, which included 15,233 against Tennessee in 2005 and 15,217 against the Lady Vols in 2003.

Augustus was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. In her 15-year WNBA career, Augustus won four championships and was named MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals. The 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Augustus earned All-WNBA first team honors in 2012 and was a second team selection five times. She was an eight-time All-Star.

In 391 regular-season WNBA games, Augustus scored over 6,000 points and ranks among the league’s Top 10 all-time scorers.

On the world’s stage, Augustus won three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) as a member of the United States Olympic Team.