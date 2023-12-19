Three Soccer Tigers Earn 2023 All-Louisiana Honors

BATON ROUGE – Mollie Baker, Ava Galligan and Maya Gordon earned All-Louisiana honors for their performances during the 2023 season, announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Galligan had a remarkable debut season as a Tiger as she earned first team honors. A native of Ashburn, Virginia, the forward played in all 20 matches as a freshman and earned the start in 17 of those. She recorded four goals on the year to make her tied for the second highest leading scorer on the squad this year, while also recording a team-high five assists. Her five assists on the year placed her amongst the top-10 players in the SEC.

The Virginia native also took 39 shots and notched a game-winning goal for the Tigers. Galligan was named to the All-SEC Second Team and the All-SEC Freshman Team, as well as the 2023 Midseason Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman List. She totaled 1,324 minutes on the season.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Baker was the only player to appear and start in all 20 matches for the Tigers this season. In her senior year, the forward scored three goals and recorded five assists on the year to match the team-high. Her five assists rank her inside the top 10 in the SEC, along with teammate Galligan. She took 61 shots to rank fourth in the SEC and notched a career-high 25 shots on goal.

Baker took a season-high 11 shots in a 2-1 win over Northwestern State, which was the most shots taken in a game by an SEC player all season. She played a career-high 1,551 minutes on the year and earned 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team honors for the first time in her career. She will return to the Tigers for her final year of competition next fall.

A defender out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gordon earned an honorable mention award from the LSWA. In her fifth and final season in 2023, she played in all 20 matches and started in all but one. She served as a team-captain and was a crucial piece of the Tiger’s backline during her career. She also tallied an assist and two shots on the year in her career-high 1,584 minutes on the season.

The 2023 LSWA All-Louisiana selections mark the first in their careers for these three Tigers.



Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.