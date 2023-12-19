Reese and Williams Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week with Mississippi State’s Jessica Carter and LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Reese was named the Sporting News Athlete of the Year earlier Tuesday as well, along with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Last week Williams averaged 20.0 points 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals in two games. She helped propel LSU to a 133-44 win over McNeese as the Tigers set program records in points scored and margin of victory. She was an efficient 11-15 from the field to finish with 26 points, her fourth game this year with over 20 points. She also had a career-high 6 assists with no turnovers. In LSU’s win over NSU, Williams finished with 14 points. Following Sunday, Williams has made her past 30 free throw attempts. Williams currently ranks inside the top-10 in the SEC in scoring (4th), field goal percentage (6th), free throw percentage (1st), 3-point field goal percentage (2nd) and made threes (4th).

Williams currently ranks No. 5 among freshmen when it comes to scoring at 18.2 points per game. But unlike the freshmen ahead of her, Williams is on a team the features numerous high-profile scorers. She currently ranks No. 3 on LSU in scoring behind Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow and Williams is one of six players on the LSU team to average in double figures. Williams has seamlessly fit into an offense that ranks No. 1 in the nation at 95.1 points per game.

Reese had a dominant week for the Tigers with two double-doubles to earn her eighth SEC Player of the Week honor. She began the week with a 21 point and 11 rebound effort against McNeese, also adding a career-high 6 steals. In the 133-44 victory, LSU set program records for points scored and margin of victory. She followed up that performance with a 25 point and 14 rebound game in LSU’s win over Northwestern State, her 39th double-double in a LSU uniform and sixth of the year.