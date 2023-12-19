LSU Soccer Adds TCU Transfer Gabbi Ceballos

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program announces the addition of Texas Christian University transfer Gabbi Ceballos to the program this upcoming spring.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Ceballos joins the Tigers for her sophomore year after spending one season at TCU. The midfielder is a four-star according to Top Drawer Soccer.

“Gabbi is a versatile player who can play as a defensive center midfielder, center back or even attacking midfield positions. She has tremendous technical quality and presence on the pitch,” said head coach Sian Hudson.

“She is a player who wants to be on the ball and has the courage to get on it in high pressure moments, whether that is in breaking the press or stepping onto a shot from 25 yards out. Off the ball she is an excellent communicator and has the ability to organize, which is so important down the spine of any team.”

At the collegiate level, Ceballos made her freshman debut in 2023 with the Horned Frogs in their match against Southern Miss on August 17. Prior to that, Ceballos played at John Paul Stevens High School and for Classics Elite Soccer Academy. The Texas native gained experience on the national level.

Ceballos spent over three years within the U.S. U17 Women’s National Team set up and was on the 2020 ID2 National selection team. She was ranked No. 29 overall in the nation for her age group, No. 12 as a midfielder and No. 4 in the state of Texas in the IMG Academy rankings.

During her club career, Ceballos was named a two-time ECNL conference selection player (2020-22), including first-team honors in 2022. In 2021, she was named to ECNL’s San Diego Best XI and was recognized as an ECNL Tennessee Standout Player.

Additionally, she has also received honors as 2022 WPSL Red River Conference Best XI, San Antonio Express Newcomer of the Year, ECNL National Selection Training Camp recognition and was a member of the ECNL Houston National Selection squad.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.