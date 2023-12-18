LSU Remains At No. 7 In The AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – For the sixth consecutive week, LSU came in at No. 7 in Monday’s latest AP Poll.

Dating back to last season, LSU has been ranked inside the AP top-10 in all of the past 19 polls.

The Tigers earned two victories this week. LSU set program records in points in a game and margin of victory on Tuesday with a 133-44 win over McNeese. Three players recorded double-doubles in the game. The Tigers followed that with an 81-36 win over Northwestern State on Sunday.

LSU will head to Baltimore later on Monday to get ready for a game on Wednesday at Coppin State as Angel Reese will make a return to her hometown for her first game there since transferring to LSU.