Stefan Latinovic Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fifth year senior, Stefan Latinovic, graduated with his LSU degree Friday morning.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia graduated with a degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences.

Latinovic was named an ITA Scholar Athlete his senior and sophomore seasons. His senior season (2022-23), he was named First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as well. His junior season, he earned Fall and Spring AD Honor Roll and Academic All Conference.

His senior season, he went 19-16 in singles and compiled a doubles record of 19-15. In the fall of his junior season, Latinovic won in the first round of the ITA Regionals. He has a career high ITF Singles Ranking of 1544 and doubles ranking of 963.

