Thirty-One Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Friday

BATON ROUGE – Thirty-one LSU student-athletes received their college diploma on Friday as the university held its fall commencement on campus.

Eight of LSU’s 31 student-athlete graduates earned their master’s degree. The women’s soccer team led all LSU sports with eight graduates.

Here are some of the LSU student-athlete standouts who graduated on Friday:

Alex Milazzo (sport administration – baseball) – member of LSU’s 2023 national championship team, 94 career starts, 4-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, one season of eligibility remaining.

Favour Ofili (sport administration – track and field) – 13-time All-America, six-time SEC Champion, LSU indoor and outdoor record holder in the 200-meters, holds eight Top 10 times in LSU history.

Thelma Davies (kinesiology – track and field) – 5-time All-America, 3-time SEC Champion, holds four Top 10 times in LSU history, has one season of eligibility remaining.

Maddie Rau (interdisciplinary studies – gymnastics) – 2-time Academic All-America, 3-time member of SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Ayana Mitchell-Cherry (Master of Science in Sports Management – women’s basketball) – 2-time team captain, 36 career double-doubles, scored over 1,000 points and had 900 rebounds in her career, 2-time All-SEC.

Josh Williams (Master of Business Administration – football) – 3-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, 3-year starter with nearly 1,000 rushing yards, member of LSU’s 2019 national champions team.

Jay Bramblett (Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development – football) – 2-year starter at punter, second-team Academic All-America in 2022, appeared in 64 games in career.

WINTER 2023 (DEC. 15, 2023)

College of Engineering (1)

Ellen Pack, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Chemical Engineering

College of Human Sciences & Education (11)

Britney Bertram, Soccer, Sport Administration

Jay Bramblett, Football, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development

Thelma Davies, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology

Alex Milazzo, Baseball, Sport Administration

Ayana Mitchell, Women’s Basketball, Master of Science in Sport Management

Allee Morris, Volleyball, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development

Favour Ofili, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration

Ovie Oghoufo, Football, Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology

Abby Smith, Soccer, Kinesiology

Rakell Spencer, Women’s Basketball, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development

College of Humanities & Social Sciences (10)

Kentravis Aubrey, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Mollie Baker, Soccer, English

Maya Gordon, Soccer, Psychology

Jadyn Jannasch, Women’s Swimming, Interdisciplinary Studies

Mitch Mason, Men’s Swimming, Interdisciplinary Studies

Hayley Montague, Women’s Diving, Interdisciplinary Studies

Rammie Noel, Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies

Maddie Rau, Gymnastics, Interdisciplinary Studies

Paris Shand, Football, Political Science

Bella Zanotelli, Soccer, Psychology

E. J. Ourso College of Business (9)

Kylie Bennett, Women’s Swimming, Master of Business Administration

Maddie Clifton, Women’s Swimming, Master of Business Administration

Taylor Dobles, Soccer, Master of Business Administration

Nevaeh Johnson, Soccer, Marketing

Stefan Latinovic, Men’s Tennis, Information Systems & Decision Sciences

Marlon Martinez, Football, Marketing

Reagan Osborne, Women’s Swimming, Accounting

Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Finance

Josh Williams, Football, Master of Business Administration