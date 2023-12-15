Thirty-One Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Friday
BATON ROUGE – Thirty-one LSU student-athletes received their college diploma on Friday as the university held its fall commencement on campus.
Eight of LSU’s 31 student-athlete graduates earned their master’s degree. The women’s soccer team led all LSU sports with eight graduates.
Here are some of the LSU student-athlete standouts who graduated on Friday:
Alex Milazzo (sport administration – baseball) – member of LSU’s 2023 national championship team, 94 career starts, 4-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, one season of eligibility remaining.
Favour Ofili (sport administration – track and field) – 13-time All-America, six-time SEC Champion, LSU indoor and outdoor record holder in the 200-meters, holds eight Top 10 times in LSU history.
Thelma Davies (kinesiology – track and field) – 5-time All-America, 3-time SEC Champion, holds four Top 10 times in LSU history, has one season of eligibility remaining.
Maddie Rau (interdisciplinary studies – gymnastics) – 2-time Academic All-America, 3-time member of SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Ayana Mitchell-Cherry (Master of Science in Sports Management – women’s basketball) – 2-time team captain, 36 career double-doubles, scored over 1,000 points and had 900 rebounds in her career, 2-time All-SEC.
Josh Williams (Master of Business Administration – football) – 3-time SEC Academic Honor Roll, 3-year starter with nearly 1,000 rushing yards, member of LSU’s 2019 national champions team.
Jay Bramblett (Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development – football) – 2-year starter at punter, second-team Academic All-America in 2022, appeared in 64 games in career.
WINTER 2023 (DEC. 15, 2023)
College of Engineering (1)
Ellen Pack, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Chemical Engineering
College of Human Sciences & Education (11)
Britney Bertram, Soccer, Sport Administration
Jay Bramblett, Football, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development
Thelma Davies, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology
Alex Milazzo, Baseball, Sport Administration
Ayana Mitchell, Women’s Basketball, Master of Science in Sport Management
Allee Morris, Volleyball, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development
Favour Ofili, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration
Ovie Oghoufo, Football, Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology
Abby Smith, Soccer, Kinesiology
Rakell Spencer, Women’s Basketball, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development
College of Humanities & Social Sciences (10)
Kentravis Aubrey, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies
Mollie Baker, Soccer, English
Maya Gordon, Soccer, Psychology
Jadyn Jannasch, Women’s Swimming, Interdisciplinary Studies
Mitch Mason, Men’s Swimming, Interdisciplinary Studies
Hayley Montague, Women’s Diving, Interdisciplinary Studies
Rammie Noel, Soccer, Interdisciplinary Studies
Maddie Rau, Gymnastics, Interdisciplinary Studies
Paris Shand, Football, Political Science
Bella Zanotelli, Soccer, Psychology
E. J. Ourso College of Business (9)
Kylie Bennett, Women’s Swimming, Master of Business Administration
Maddie Clifton, Women’s Swimming, Master of Business Administration
Taylor Dobles, Soccer, Master of Business Administration
Nevaeh Johnson, Soccer, Marketing
Stefan Latinovic, Men’s Tennis, Information Systems & Decision Sciences
Marlon Martinez, Football, Marketing
Reagan Osborne, Women’s Swimming, Accounting
Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Finance
Josh Williams, Football, Master of Business Administration