Seven Football Players Among Winter Graduates

BATON ROUGE – Six current LSU football players, along with one former Tiger, earned their college degree on Friday as the university held its fall commencement on campus.

LSU’s list of football graduates includes punter Jay Bramblett, running back Josh Williams, defensive linemen Parish Shand and Ovie Oghoufo, offensive lineman Marlon Martinez and long snapper Jonathan Ferguson.

Former Tiger Kentravis Aubrey, a member of LSU’s 2007 national championship team, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Williams, a starting running back for the Tigers and a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll graduated with a Master of Business Administration. Williams earned his undergraduate degree in marketing last year.

Now in his fifth year with the Tigers, Williams has appeared in 46 games during his career and rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams was a member of LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

Bramblett, a two-year starter at punter, graduated with a Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development. He earned his undergraduate degree from Notre Dame in 2021. Bramblett will close out his collegiate career against Wisconsin the ReliaQuest Bowl in what will be his 65th collegiate game, the second-most appearances for any player in college football history.

Oghoufo, a transfer from Texas, earned a Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology, while Shand, a transfer from Arizona, earned his degree in Political Science.

Ferguson graduated in Kinesiology and Martinez earned his degree in Marketing.

LSU Football Graduates – December 2023

College of Human Sciences & Education (3)

Jay Bramblett, Football, Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development

Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology

Ovie Oghoufo, Football, Graduate Certificate in Educational Technology

College of Humanities & Social Sciences (2)

Kentravis Aubrey, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Paris Shand, Football, Political Science

E. J. Ourso College of Business (2)

Marlon Martinez, Football, Marketing

Josh Williams, Football, Master of Business Administration