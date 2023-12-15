Men's Tennis Inks Aleksi Lofman

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team welcomes Aleksi Lofman to Baton Rouge. Lofman is a native of Helsinki, Finland and will be joining the Tigers in the spring.

Coach Danny Bryan stated, “We are very excited to welcome Aleksi to our team. He is 6’6, athletic, and will come in with one of the biggest serves in college tennis. Although he already has had success, I believe he still has great potential to improve, and take his game to the next level.”

Lofman has already received several accomplishments during his tennis career. He has an ATP Career high of 889 in the world in singles and a career high of 1306 in doubles. Lofman reached the semi-finals of two 15k futures events in singles in 2022. As well as defeating current LSU assistant coach Martim Prata 7-5, 7-5 in 2022.